Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 4,804,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,434,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

