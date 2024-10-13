Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Head to Head Review

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A WK Kellogg 4.45% 42.12% 6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forafric Global and WK Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WK Kellogg has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and WK Kellogg”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $305.48 million 0.96 -$12.68 million N/A N/A WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.56 $110.00 million $1.40 12.71

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.