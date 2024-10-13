FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

