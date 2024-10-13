Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Raised by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises about 4.1% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Fluor worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,507,000 after buying an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Trading Up 2.2 %

FLR stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.