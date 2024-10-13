First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ROBT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 89,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,275. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

