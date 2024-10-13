First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after acquiring an additional 335,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS opened at $64.28 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

