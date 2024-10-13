First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 3129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
