First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 3129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

