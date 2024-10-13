First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 38811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

