First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 38811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
