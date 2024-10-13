First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in September

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,517,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the September 15th total of 2,079,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
Shares of FFMGF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 556,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,572. First Mining Gold has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
