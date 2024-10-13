First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 696 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $230,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 122.8% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.