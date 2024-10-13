First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

ANET opened at $416.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

