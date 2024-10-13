First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $273.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
