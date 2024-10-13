First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $228,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in KE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $135,880,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its position in shares of KE by 56.2% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,206 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $22.41 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

