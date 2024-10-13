First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ORIX were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 135.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 635.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ORIX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ORIX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE IX opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

