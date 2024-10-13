First Affirmative Financial Network Has $247,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Newmont were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

