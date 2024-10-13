First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 1,644 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after acquiring an additional 423,934 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,712,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,115 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 98,061 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

