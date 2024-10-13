Financial Survey: La Rosa (LRHC) & Its Competitors

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare La Rosa to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of La Rosa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for La Rosa and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A La Rosa Competitors 96 565 685 21 2.46

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given La Rosa’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Rosa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares La Rosa and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $31.76 million -$7.82 million -0.35 La Rosa Competitors $4.33 billion $125.88 million 37.86

La Rosa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88% La Rosa Competitors -2.23% -23.10% -10.74%

Summary

La Rosa rivals beat La Rosa on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

