Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,574 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 3.87% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.93.

