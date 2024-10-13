Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,557.18 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,557.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,559.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.