Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.