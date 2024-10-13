Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in ResMed by 249.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 6,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $255.18. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,369,227.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock worth $27,135,217. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

