Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

