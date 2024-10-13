Fidelity Asian Values Declares Dividend of GBX 14.50 (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:FAS opened at GBX 522 ($6.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 506.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,525.00 and a beta of 0.56. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1-year low of GBX 467.25 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.20).

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Asian Values

In other news, insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £11,997.72 ($15,701.77). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

