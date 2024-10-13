Fellaz Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004063 BTC on popular exchanges. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz (FLZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fellaz has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 471,874,940 in circulation. The last known price of Fellaz is 2.6170137 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,356,190.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fellaz.xyz/.”

