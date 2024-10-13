Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Shares of FRCOY opened at $36.54 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

