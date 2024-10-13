Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 47,500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 789,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

