Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 108,900 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.39% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $42,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 1,323,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

