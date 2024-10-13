Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $126.25 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 571,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,250,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825,770. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

