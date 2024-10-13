Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $37.46 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,591,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.35. 1,970,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,417. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

