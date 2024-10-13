Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $27.92 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,827. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

