Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

MPWR stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $938.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,866. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $891.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

