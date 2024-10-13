Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 8,294,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

