Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
Exxaro Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Exxaro Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.61.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exxaro Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.