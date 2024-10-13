Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Exxaro Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Exxaro Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

