Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $170.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,621,000 after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 543.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 335,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

