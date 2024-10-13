Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 74,023 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74,023 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

