Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,310 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.