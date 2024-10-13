Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 46,596 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Antero Midstream worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

