Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,326 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $90,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $203.03 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

