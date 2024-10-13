Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

