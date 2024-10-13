Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.