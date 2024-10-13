Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,374,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,942 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,359 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

