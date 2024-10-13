Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

