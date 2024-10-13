Exchange Bank Sells 19 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Bank lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.1% during the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

