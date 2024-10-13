Exchange Bank Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exchange Bank trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

