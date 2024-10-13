Exchange Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Exchange Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 501,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 251.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

