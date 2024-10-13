EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.23 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 76.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

