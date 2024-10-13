Evexia Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evexia Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

