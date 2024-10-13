Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for approximately $16.80 or 0.00026680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $556.97 million and $30.53 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,158,404 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Name Service has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 33,158,403.60731936 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Name Service is 17.12044135 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $35,417,999.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ens.domains/.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

