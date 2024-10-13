Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Avient by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 336,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.10%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.