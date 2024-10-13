Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 11,495 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. AvePoint comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of AvePoint worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 370.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,600. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVPT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

